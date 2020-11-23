Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

