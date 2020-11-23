Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $7,980,440. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

