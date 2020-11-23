Financial Survey: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 26.16% 2.32% TFS Financial 17.76% 5.42% 0.62%

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.79 $33.35 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $502.55 million 9.44 $80.24 million $0.28 60.50

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

