Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $625,772.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,061 shares of company stock worth $14,131,262 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

