Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $37.43 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $340,330 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.