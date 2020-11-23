Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 665,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

