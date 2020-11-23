Blair William & Co. IL Has $463,000 Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cree were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cree by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of CREE opened at $82.10 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

