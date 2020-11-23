Commerce Bank Buys 137 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $152.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,130 shares of company stock worth $8,594,195. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

