Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.