Commerce Bank Makes New $301,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock valued at $131,236,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

