BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.28% of AGCO worth $404,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,310 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

