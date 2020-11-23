BlackRock Inc. Has $421.80 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $421,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5,836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

