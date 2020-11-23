First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $427,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,230 shares of company stock valued at $184,624. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

