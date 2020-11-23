BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $429,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $4,760,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

