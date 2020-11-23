BlackRock Inc. Has $395.96 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,702,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,754,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco worth $395,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Invesco by 643.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 253,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 191,717 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Has $399.44 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.
FLIR Systems, Inc. Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.
Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
