BlackRock Inc. Has $395.96 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,702,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,754,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco worth $395,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Invesco by 643.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 253,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

