Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $387,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.