BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,340,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,497,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.32% of Old Republic International worth $417,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

