BlackRock Inc. Has $395.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.88% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $395,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,616. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

