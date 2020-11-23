BlackRock Inc. Acquires 318,587 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318,587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.91% of Natera worth $398,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Natera by 7.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 583,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,043 shares of company stock worth $53,692,779. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

