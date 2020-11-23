BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $399,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

