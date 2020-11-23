BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.69% of United Therapeutics worth $434,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.