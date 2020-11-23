BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $415,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

