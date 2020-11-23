Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,880 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.