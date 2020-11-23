M&T Bank Corp Buys 288 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $315.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

