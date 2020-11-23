Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $162.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

