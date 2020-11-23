Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:BRX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

