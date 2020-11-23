Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 419.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.