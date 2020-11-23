Trexquant Investment LP Has $350,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $946,581 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.