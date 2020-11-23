Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 896,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,419,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,679. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

