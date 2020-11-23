Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,651 China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $45.57 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.0232 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

SNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

