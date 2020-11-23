Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 232.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,034 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Photronics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 228.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,831.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,890 shares of company stock valued at $250,794. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $728.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

