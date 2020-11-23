Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,218 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NYSE:NFG opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

