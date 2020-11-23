Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 97,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

