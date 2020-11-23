Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

