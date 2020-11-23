Aperio Group LLC Sells 20,496 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.04 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

