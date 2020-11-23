Trexquant Investment LP Invests $395,000 in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Visteon by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of VC opened at $114.91 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

