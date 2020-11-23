GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,424 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

