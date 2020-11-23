CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

