GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 291.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

