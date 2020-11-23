Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,719 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

