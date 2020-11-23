Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of The Middleby worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in The Middleby by 36.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,838,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.28 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.