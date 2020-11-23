GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,064 shares of company stock worth $255,143. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

