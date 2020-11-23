Aperio Group LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $113.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

