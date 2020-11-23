Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NWSA stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

