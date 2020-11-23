Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

