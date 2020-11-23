Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Knight Equity cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

