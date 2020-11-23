Aperio Group LLC Buys 17,147 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 174.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after buying an additional 2,079,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after buying an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 287.7% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

Immunomedics stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $87.93.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

