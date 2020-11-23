Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Life Storage worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Life Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Life Storage stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

