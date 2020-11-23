Aperio Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LHC Group by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

LHCG opened at $204.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.85. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

