Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,905 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

